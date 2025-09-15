Ransom Advisory Ltd Has $822,000 Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Ransom Advisory Ltd lessened its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Ferrari by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 39.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Ferrari by 35.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 560,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,040,000 after acquiring an additional 146,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 146.3% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $477.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.15. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

