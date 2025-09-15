Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 437,424 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 437,424 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after purchasing an additional 425,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 833,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

