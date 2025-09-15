United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

United Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21.

United Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.96%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

