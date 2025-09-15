Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 123,248 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 123,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

