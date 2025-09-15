Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $93.50 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

