Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $167.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

