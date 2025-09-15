Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.