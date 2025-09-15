Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.59.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.