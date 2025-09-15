Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VB opened at $255.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

