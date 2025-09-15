Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price target (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,458.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,594.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,217.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,894.51 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,103 shares of company stock worth $17,443,735. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

