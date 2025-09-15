Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 328,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $235.30 and a one year high of $338.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

