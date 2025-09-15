Arlington Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 974,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 175,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

