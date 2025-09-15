Critical Contrast: Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tharimmune and Roivant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tharimmune N/A -1,239.20% -365.06% Roivant Sciences -2,111.79% -15.90% -14.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Tharimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tharimmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Tharimmune has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tharimmune and Roivant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tharimmune 0 0 1 1 3.50 Roivant Sciences 0 0 2 2 3.50

Tharimmune currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 441.40%. Roivant Sciences has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Tharimmune’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tharimmune is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tharimmune and Roivant Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tharimmune N/A N/A -$12.20 million ($6.10) -0.51 Roivant Sciences $29.05 million 330.98 -$171.98 million ($0.70) -20.11

Tharimmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tharimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats Tharimmune on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics; and Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop and commercialize technology related to multiple hybridomas and antibodies directed specifically towards human HER2. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups. It develops VTAMA, a novel topical for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, the fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor across various IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

