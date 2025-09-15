RMR Wealth Builders Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $510.00 target price on CrowdStrike and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $436.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of -366.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $256.00 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

