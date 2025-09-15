Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after buying an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,765,395. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $114.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

