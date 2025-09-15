Dover Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.6% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $259.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $264.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

