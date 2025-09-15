Comparing Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Teekay alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay 10.96% 5.67% 5.08% Ecopetrol 8.75% 5.15% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Teekay and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teekay and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ecopetrol 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Given Ecopetrol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Teekay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Ecopetrol”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.22 billion 0.64 $133.77 million $1.41 6.01 Ecopetrol $130,436.43 billion 0.00 $15.23 billion $1.31 6.98

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay. Teekay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.