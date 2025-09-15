BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,170 to GBX 2,220 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,770 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 2,145 to GBX 2,192 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.75.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.7%

BA opened at GBX 1,981 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,813.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,758.56. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 34.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts expect that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

