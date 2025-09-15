Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Update

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Mersen Price Performance
CBLNF stock opened at C$28.64 on Monday. Mersen has a 12 month low of C$20.78 and a 12 month high of C$40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.72.
Mersen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mersen
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks Positioned to Win With Strong Recurring Revenue Streams
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Adobe’s Rebound Has Room to Run: 25% Upside by Year-End
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- These 3 Stocks Are Shielded From the AI Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.