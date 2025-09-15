Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Update

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Mersen Price Performance

CBLNF stock opened at C$28.64 on Monday. Mersen has a 12 month low of C$20.78 and a 12 month high of C$40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.72.

Mersen Company Profile

See Also

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

