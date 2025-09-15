Analyzing Allied Gold (AAUC) & The Competition

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Allied Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -13.41% 30.88% 9.23% Allied Gold Competitors 19.25% 14.00% 9.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $958.09 million -$115.63 million -24.20 Allied Gold Competitors $2.91 billion $491.91 million -27.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allied Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

44.6% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gold Competitors 386 2194 2624 133 2.47

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Allied Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Allied Gold competitors beat Allied Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

