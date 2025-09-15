Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

