Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
BPHLY stock opened at C$39.40 on Monday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of C$37.75 and a 12-month high of C$52.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.29.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
