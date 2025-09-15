Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

BPHLY stock opened at C$39.40 on Monday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of C$37.75 and a 12-month high of C$52.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.29.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Featured Stories

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

