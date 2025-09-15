Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Butler National Stock Up 3.9%

BUKS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

