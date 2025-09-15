BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,200 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get BELIMO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLHWF

BELIMO Stock Performance

About BELIMO

BLHWF stock opened at $1,174.91 on Monday. BELIMO has a 1 year low of $654.84 and a 1 year high of $1,174.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $919.75.

(Get Free Report)

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.