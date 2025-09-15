Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.18. Bimini Capital Management has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bimini Capital Management
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Positioned to Win With Strong Recurring Revenue Streams
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Adobe’s Rebound Has Room to Run: 25% Upside by Year-End
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These 3 Stocks Are Shielded From the AI Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.