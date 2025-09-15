Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.18. Bimini Capital Management has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

