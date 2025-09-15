Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after buying an additional 985,938 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $110,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3%

NSC opened at $274.90 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $291.69. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.