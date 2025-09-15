Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 19.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 114.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $6.85 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 48.76%.The business had revenue of ($9.89) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

