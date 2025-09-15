Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,413,000 after purchasing an additional 229,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,798,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,524,000 after purchasing an additional 477,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

