Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 52.0% in August

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 147,900 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 308,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 741,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 741,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,652,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,020,000 after buying an additional 7,451,591 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,400,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,780,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,927,000 after buying an additional 205,463 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $88.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $89.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.