Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $101.55

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.5455.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,213,000 after buying an additional 130,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,510,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,400,241,000 after buying an additional 211,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $757,200,000 after buying an additional 140,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,059,000 after buying an additional 197,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,415,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

