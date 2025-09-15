Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 78,517 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,517 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 1.6% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,942.92. The trade was a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,618,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,008,024 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE DELL opened at $124.98 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.