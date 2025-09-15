Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,615,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $719.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $721.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $691.76 and its 200 day moving average is $618.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

