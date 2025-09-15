RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 1,895 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $158.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

