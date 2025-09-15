Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,496,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,360,000 after buying an additional 365,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.