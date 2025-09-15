21 West Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,495 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.9% of 21 West Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

