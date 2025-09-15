UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Price

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTMX. Barclays upped their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:VTMX opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.