Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 440.96% from the company’s current price.

UNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Unicycive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,968. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.