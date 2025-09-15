Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTLO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

PTLO opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $461.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 130,250 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,320. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Osanloo bought 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $83,994.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $469,812.14. This represents a 21.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 336.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,358,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after buying an additional 384,455 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

