Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $1,415,418. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

