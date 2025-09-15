Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,198,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

