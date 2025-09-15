iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 36,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.