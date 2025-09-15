ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 232.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in ASML by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $813.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $873.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $749.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.