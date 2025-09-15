Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

