Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $104.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

