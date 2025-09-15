Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.76 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $47.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

