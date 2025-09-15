Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $604.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $605.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

