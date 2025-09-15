Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 106.7% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE TTE opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $69.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

