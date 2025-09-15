2,195 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 44,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $577,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 24,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 50,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

