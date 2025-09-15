Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after buying an additional 166,208 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,026,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109,949 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.31.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.