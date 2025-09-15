Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.8%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

